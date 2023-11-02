Jadon Sancho to Dortmund: Why shared agent of English wonderkid Jamie Bynoe-Gittens could be absolutely key in Man Utd outcast completing sensational January return

Jadon Sancho's Borussia Dortmund return could reportedly receive a boost as he shares the same agent with English wonderkid Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

Sancho's future at Man Utd remains uncertain

Dortmund return on the cards

Sharing same agent with Bynoe-Gittens could be pivotal

WHAT HAPPENED? The English winger continues to spend his time in exile at Manchester United as an end to his feud with manager Erik ten Hag seems far apart. The Bundesliga giants are keenly monitoring the situation with their former star and are believed to be open to a loan deal. However, his £350,000 weekly wage could prove to be a major stumbling block and the forward must take a financial hit to secure an attempt to revive his footballing career.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Sun, the Black and Yellows could send out English prodigy Bynoe-Gittens out on loan, as the youngster is looking for minutes under his belt after his struggles to get first-team action under Edin Terzic this campaign. The report continues that Sancho also shares the same representative with Bynoe-Gittens, which could help him iron out any differences while finalising the deal.

The youngster had stints with both Chelsea and Manchester City's academy squads, meaning he could potentially consider a return to his homeland in the winter window.

DID YOU KNOW? During his time at Borussia Dortmund, Sancho was a prolific attacker, amassing an impressive record of 50 goals in 137 appearances.

WHAT NEXT? Offers from Saudi Arabia are also believed to be in the pipeline for Sancho. However, it remains to be seen whether the winger will be interested in leaving Europe as this could potentially dent his hopes of getting a call from Gareth Southgate for Euro 2024, which is scheduled to kick off in less than a year.