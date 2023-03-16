Is Victor Osimhen Man Utd-bound? Napoli talisman gives direct response to Old Trafford transfer links

Victor Osimhen has given a direct response to the rumours linking him with Manchester United as speculation over his future at Napoli continues.

Osimhen in sensational form with Napoli

Linked with summer move away from Naples

Manchester United one of the suitors

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigerian striker is currently enjoying a prolific campaign at Napoli, with his latest stellar display coming against Eintracht Frankfurt in a round of 16 Champions League tie. Osimhen scored twice in a 3-0 second-leg win over the German side to take his overall tally for the season to 23 goals in 28 appearances, and he is now being touted for a big-money summer transfer. Manchester United are among the clubs who have been linked with Osimhen, and the 24-year-old is ruling nothing out when it comes to his future beyond the 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked to respond to United's reported interest in his services, Osimhen told Sport1: "I don't know what the future holds. I think I'm on the right track. At the end of the season, I will sit down with my agents and discuss everything. I will also be in talks with the club. I am incredibly grateful to Naples. We will find a good solution together."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although United and a host of other top-tier European clubs are eager to snatch Osimhen from Napoli, the club's sporting director, Cristian Giuntoli, remains calm. He has confirmed Napoli will try and extend Osimhen's contract beyond its 2025 expiry date, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kim Min-Jae also in line for new deals. "They've got long-term deals, we're not in a rush. We will be on it in the summer," Giuntoli has told reporters.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI & MANCHESTER UNITED? Luciano Spalletti's men will be back in action on Sunday away at Torino as they seek to extend their 18-point lead at the top of the Serie A table. United are due to host Fulham in an FA Cup quarter-final encounter on the same day.