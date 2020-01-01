Introducing the GOAL CHALLENGE 19FW champion!

Igo Matos's mind-blowing shot was chosen by both the public and members of the GOALSTUDIO freestyle football ambassadors

Congratulations to Igo Matos (@freestylebr), the GOAL CHALLENGE 19FW champion!

The voting period for the competition came to an end on January 1, 2020, and of the six talented and creative finalists, this mind-blowing shot by @freestylebr was chosen as the favourite by both the public and members of the GOALSTUDIO freestyle football ambassadors.

Check out the winning shot and reaction to it!