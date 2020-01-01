Introducing the GOAL CHALLENGE 19FW champion!
Congratulations to Igo Matos (@freestylebr), the GOAL CHALLENGE 19FW champion!
The voting period for the competition came to an end on January 1, 2020, and of the six talented and creative finalists, this mind-blowing shot by @freestylebr was chosen as the favourite by both the public and members of the GOALSTUDIO freestyle football ambassadors.
Check out the winning shot and reaction to it!
Introducing the GOAL CHALLENGE 19FW champion… Igo Matos! 🏆https://t.co/RE4Db6RF5O pic.twitter.com/ShWzq0GZpR— Goal (@goal) January 3, 2020
Igo received more than 67% of the votes from the members of GOALSTUDIO. And, with two of the seven GOALSTUDIO freestyle football ambassadors also giving their votes to him, he was crowned the 19FW GOAL CHALLENGE winner.
The other five finalists, while also impressive, were left trailing in the wake of Igo’s acrobatic bicycle kick.
Igo, along with a friend, will now travel on a dream trip to New York, to visit the landmarks and record videos for his YouTube Channel. Congratulations again to a worthy winner.
Stay tuned for the upcoming GOAL CHALLENGE. This can be your chance to live your goal!