'I'm happy, I'm motivated and excited' - Inter Miami extend Lionel Messi's teammate Leonardo Campana's contract to 2027

MLS side Inter Miami announced the contract extension of 23-year-old striker, Leonardo Campana, until 2027 with an option for an extra year.

Campana extends with Inter Miami

Flourishing alongside Messi

Sticking around until 2027

WHAT HAPPENED? The Herons announced Campana's contract extension following his strong performances this season. The former Wolves man has signed a deal until 2027 with an option for an extra year, according to the club's official statement.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I’m really happy to renew my contract for four more years with the team that has made me feel at home since my first day. I’m happy, motivated, and excited for everything to come at this Club, and for a great city like Miami,” said Campana.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Campana has been impressive for Inter Miami in the MLS. The Ecuadorian striker leads the charts with seven goals and two assists for Inter Miami in the league with two more goals in the US Open. The 23-year-old has scored three goals in two games since Messi's debut in the league.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? The Miami-based club is set to face Atlanta United in their next MLS fixture on September 16th.