This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoSunderland
Neil Bennett

How to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

Everything you need to know about how and where to watch the Premier League game between Manchester City and Sunderland

Manchester City host high-flying Sunderland today in a Premier League encounter that will kick-off at 3:00 pm local time. In the United States, that means a start time 10:00 am Eastern Standard Time and 7:00 am Pacific Standard Time.

For the hosts, the game represents an opportunity to keep the pressure on league leaders Arsenal. City will go into their tie with Sunderland knowing Arsenal's result in their early kick-off against Unai Emery's in-form Aston Villa. The result of this game at the Etihad, however, looks to be far from the foregone conclusion many may have predicted before the start of the season. 

Sunderland have been one of the stories of the season so far, with the Black Cats sitting in 6th spot just one point off fourth place heading into Matchday 15. Their performance at Anfield gave further evidence that this isn't just a side riding their luck. Regis Le Bris' team dominated possession for spells of the game on Merseyside, and nearly took all three points when, in the last minute, Wilson Isidor rounded 'keeper Alisson on the counter-attack before seeing his effort blocked on the line by the chasing Federico Chiesa.

Currently, City's biggest headache is the defensive instability that threatens to derail their title hopes. Their incredible 5-4 victory over Fulham in midweek was exciting for the neutrals but unlikely to have impressed Guardiola whose side were, at one stage, leading 5-1. The game did, however, see striker Erling Haaland bag his 100th Premier League and with their Norwegian talisman leading the line, City has the chance to win every time they take to the field.

How to watch and live stream Man City vs Sunderland

The only way to watch Manchester City versus Sunderland here in the United States is with a Peacock Premium subscription.

Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN

Plans cost $12.99 per month and give access to all Premier League games. While some aren't shown live on the platform - instead being aired on NBC's network channels - all games are available on-demand after the final whistle.

Manchester City vs Sunderland Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Sunderland Probable lineups

Manchester CityHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

5-4-1

Home team crestSUN
25
G. Donnarumma
3
R. Dias
27
M. Nunes
33
N. O'Reilly
24
J. Gvardiol
14
N. Gonzalez
4
T. Reijnders
47
P. Foden
10
R. Cherki
9
Erling Haaland
11
J. Doku
22
R. Roefs
15
O. Alderete
5
D. Ballard
20
N. Mukiele
32
T. Hume
17
Reinildo
28
E. Le Fee
27
N. Sadiki
25
B. Traore
34
G. Xhaka
18
W. Isidor

5-4-1

SUNAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Guardiola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Le Bris

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester City team news

City's defensive instability hasn't been helped by the continued absence of midfield lynchpin Rodri. He, along with Kovacic, will remain sidelined for this game.

In better news for Guardiola, John Stones and Ruben Dias are both expected to be available for selection.

Sunderland team news

Regis Le Bris has close to a fully-fit squad to choose from with the only absentees being Aji Alese and Habib Diarra. Both players are expected to be back among contention next week.

Form

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

SUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

MCI

Last 5 matches

SUN

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

13

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

