How to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

Manchester City host high-flying Sunderland today in a Premier League encounter that will kick-off at 3:00 pm local time. In the United States, that means a start time 10:00 am Eastern Standard Time and 7:00 am Pacific Standard Time.

For the hosts, the game represents an opportunity to keep the pressure on league leaders Arsenal. City will go into their tie with Sunderland knowing Arsenal's result in their early kick-off against Unai Emery's in-form Aston Villa. The result of this game at the Etihad, however, looks to be far from the foregone conclusion many may have predicted before the start of the season.

Sunderland have been one of the stories of the season so far, with the Black Cats sitting in 6th spot just one point off fourth place heading into Matchday 15. Their performance at Anfield gave further evidence that this isn't just a side riding their luck. Regis Le Bris' team dominated possession for spells of the game on Merseyside, and nearly took all three points when, in the last minute, Wilson Isidor rounded 'keeper Alisson on the counter-attack before seeing his effort blocked on the line by the chasing Federico Chiesa.

Currently, City's biggest headache is the defensive instability that threatens to derail their title hopes. Their incredible 5-4 victory over Fulham in midweek was exciting for the neutrals but unlikely to have impressed Guardiola whose side were, at one stage, leading 5-1. The game did, however, see striker Erling Haaland bag his 100th Premier League and with their Norwegian talisman leading the line, City has the chance to win every time they take to the field.

Manchester City vs Sunderland Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

City's defensive instability hasn't been helped by the continued absence of midfield lynchpin Rodri. He, along with Kovacic, will remain sidelined for this game.

In better news for Guardiola, John Stones and Ruben Dias are both expected to be available for selection.

Sunderland team news

Regis Le Bris has close to a fully-fit squad to choose from with the only absentees being Aji Alese and Habib Diarra. Both players are expected to be back among contention next week.

