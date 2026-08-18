How to buy K-Pop Fever 2026 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

K-Pop Fever tickets are on sale now for the touring live show bringing K-pop's biggest hits to stages worldwide, with 2026 dates confirmed in Abu Dhabi, Tallinn, Bern and Lugano. Coming straight from London with a cast of 12 singers and dancers, the production performs anthems from BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, Stray Kids and ATEEZ, plus songs from the global phenomenon K-pop Demon Hunters.

Demand is intense: two shows have already sold out, and most remaining dates have only 1 to 3 percent of tickets left. GOAL has everything you need to secure your K-Pop Fever tickets right now, starting with the cheapest seats.

When is K-Pop Fever?

K-Pop Fever plays six confirmed dates between August and November 2026, spanning the United Arab Emirates, Estonia and Switzerland. Two shows are already sold out, so move fast on the rest.

Date & Time Event Location Tickets Wednesday, August 26, 2026, time TBA K-Pop Fever Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Tickets Saturday, September 12, 2026, 6:00 PM K-Pop Fever Kongresshaus, Biel/Bienne, Switzerland Tickets Sunday, September 13, 2026, 2:00 PM K-Pop Fever Alexela Concert Hall, Tallinn, Estonia Tickets Saturday, September 26, 2026, 2:00 PM K-Pop Fever Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Tickets Sunday, October 25, 2026, 7:30 PM K-Pop Fever Theatersaal National, Bern, Switzerland Tickets Sunday, November 1, 2026, 6:00 PM K-Pop Fever Palazzo dei Congressi, Lugano, Switzerland Tickets

Worth noting for Swiss fans: the Biel/Bienne show was rescheduled twice before landing on September 12, with all previously purchased tickets remaining valid. And after the first Abu Dhabi date sold out, a second Etihad Arena show was added on September 26, which is now almost gone too.

Where to buy K-Pop Fever tickets?

The best place to buy K-Pop Fever tickets online is StubHub, where all six upcoming dates are listed in one place and every purchase is protected by the FanProtect guarantee, meaning your tickets are 100 percent covered. With most shows down to their final 1 to 3 percent of tickets, StubHub is also where remaining and resale seats appear as fans release them, so it is worth setting an alert even for the sold out dates.

Tickets are also sold through local promoters and box offices in each market, including Piletilevi in Estonia and venue box offices in Switzerland and Abu Dhabi, but allocations there are selling through fast. For sold out shows, never buy from unofficial sellers on social media; a protected marketplace listing is the only safe route.

How much are K-Pop Fever tickets?

The cheapest K-Pop Fever tickets started from around 26 dollars for the Abu Dhabi show, and with that entry tier now sold out, Silver seating from around 42 dollars is the current cheapest way in, still making this one of the most affordable ways to experience a live K-pop show. At the European stops, face value tickets have been priced from roughly 25 to 30 dollars. With most dates nearly sold out, prices for the last remaining seats are climbing, so earlier is cheaper.

Here is how pricing breaks down at the Abu Dhabi show, the biggest date of the run:

Bronze: from around 26 dollars, the original cheapest tier, now sold out

Silver: from around 42 dollars, currently the cheapest available seating

Gold and Diamond: mid-range tiers with closer views of the stage

Platinum Floor: up to around 121 dollars for the premium floor experience

European stops: face value from roughly 25 to 30 dollars depending on the venue

Children: kids under two attend free on a parent's lap, and discounted children's tickets have been offered at selected stops

As a general rule, buying early secures the best choice of seats at the lowest price, and StubHub is the place to compare everything that is left.

Everything you need to know about K-Pop Fever

K-Pop Fever is a live touring production from London that recreates the sound, choreography and spectacle of the world's biggest K-pop acts. A 12-member cast of vocalists and dancers performs a non-stop setlist spanning BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, ROSE, Stray Kids and ATEEZ, alongside fan favorites from KPop Demon Hunters, including songs by HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys, all backed by a large LED screen, dynamic light show and stage visuals designed to capture the atmosphere of a full-scale K-pop concert.

The timing could not be better. K-pop is at an all-time peak in 2026, with BTS back on the road, TWICE and aespa selling out arenas across continents, and K-Pop Demon Hunters turning an entirely new generation into fans. For many of them, shows like K-Pop Fever are the most accessible and affordable way to experience that energy live, and the sell-out speed of this run proves it, with a second Abu Dhabi date added after the first vanished.

Expect two hours of high-energy performances, a crowd that knows every word, and a show designed for singing along. Light sticks optional but strongly encouraged.

Everything you need to know about K-Pop Fever venues

K-Pop Fever plays a different venue in every city, so each stop has its own character. The Abu Dhabi shows take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, the UAE's largest indoor entertainment venue and a regular host of global superstars. Tallinn's Alexela Concert Hall is a modern concert house in the heart of the Estonian capital, while the Swiss dates run through the Kongresshaus in Biel/Bienne, the Theatersaal National in Bern and the Palazzo dei Congressi in Lugano, all central, easily reachable halls.

A few universal tips will make any date go smoothly. Arrive early, as touring productions typically start on time and doors often open an hour before showtime, and note that the Tallinn and Abu Dhabi shows are 2:00 PM matinees, so plan your day accordingly. Check your venue's website before travelling for bag policies, parking and public transport options, since rules differ between cities. Finally, your tickets are delivered digitally through StubHub, so make sure your phone is charged and the ticket is downloaded before you arrive.

Ready to feel the fever? With two shows sold out and the rest nearly there, secure your K-Pop Fever tickets on StubHub today before the last seats disappear.