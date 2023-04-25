How much will Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney spend? Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson planning immediate transfer talks with co-owners

Phil Parkinson is planning immediate transfer talks with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with Wrexham’s co-owners being asked to spend again.

Dragons heading back to Football League

Hollywood owners get return on investment

More money required in order to compete

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons have secured promotion back to the Football League during a history-making 2022-23 campaign that has seen them collect over 100 points while registering a century of goals, with plans now being drawn up for life back in League Two. Reynolds and McElhenney have helped to put the Welsh club on an upwards trajectory, with plenty of funds already pumped into the team on and off the pitch, but more additions are now being sought as Wrexham prepare to splash more cash in the summer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: Parkinson has told BBC Sport of discussions regarding recruitment: “We'll speak to the owners about what we feel we need to improve going forward. Myself and Shaun Harvey [advisor to the board] had a chat this morning about contracts of players who are up. We'll touch base again towards the end of the week on that. We've got a strong squad that we will have to improve but not by a lot. We’ll be looking straight away at players and how the transfer market is looking of course.

“A lot of movement doesn't take place until July and it's more about sounding players out and monitoring all the situations. We've got some quality players and I think we've got to be careful not to get too ahead of ourselves. We've got to make sure we go into the new season maintaining the incredible work ethic we've got in the group and from the staff. I think we'll be challenging but I'll know more when I get into pre-season and see the shape of the squad.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham have already drafted plenty of Football League experience into their squad, including 47-goal top scorer Paul Mullin and former England international goalkeeper Ben Foster – although no decision has been made on his future as yet after stepping out of retirement to help the Dragons to promotion.

WHAT NEXT? Reynolds and McElhenney have been revelling in Wrexham’s success this season, with the club’s women’s team also winning promotion, and they have vowed to continue financing efforts on the pitch and in the wider community.