With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 causing a new record-high case total in the UK, the Premier League has had to call of several matches with clubs suffering from outbreaks of the virus.

December has accounted for the highest number of positive tests returned by Premier League players in the 2021-22 season, with concerns that the virus could be spread during matches.

So how many Premier League players have received the Covid-19 vaccine, and which clubs are fully vaccinated? GOAL takes a look.

How many Premier League players are vaccinated?

The Premier League has confirmed that 92 per cent of players and club staff have received one, two or three COVID-19 vaccination doses, with 84 per cent of players "on the vaccination journey".

The division does not release specific details about which clubs and individuals have received vaccinations, but over all vaccination rates will now be released once a month starting in January 2022.

The Premier League has encouraged all clubs – including staff – to get vaccinated, stating:

"The League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff, as well as promoting the Government’s public-health vaccination messaging to clubs and the wider public."

Which clubs have been vaccinated against Covid-19?

While the Premier League does not state which individuals are vaccinated, clubs have released their own information about the vaccine statuses of their players and staff.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that everyone at the training ground has received at least two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Everyone working at the AXA training ground is at least double vaccinated and will get the booster as soon as possible," Klopp told reporters prior to Liverpool's victory against Newcastle.

The Reds boss has been very vocal about being vaccinated against Covid-19, stating that it is the responsibility of the individual to protect not themselves against the virus, but their entire community.

“The whole vaccination thing is, for me, a question of solidarity, loyalty and togetherness.

“We all have the chance to help not only ourselves but other people as well by getting vaccinated. There is only one answer — you do it. That's how I understand it."

Bruno Lage has also stated that "everyone in the Wolves building" has been double-vaccinated and been given the booster jab, echoing Klopp's words that doing so is crucial in stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Lage said: “When I came here, they gave me the chance to be vaccinated and I accepted. It was important for me because I have my family in Portugal and when I have days off, I go there to spend time with my wife and kids, so I took my vaccinations.

“Everyone in our building is fully vaccinated, which is the right thing to do, especially with the increase in positive cases in the Premier League and wider society. We have a responsibility to keep ourselves and others safe, so when the players and staff were offered the booster jab, it was a simple decision for us, and it was great to do it together after the game.”

Norwich have also confirmed that a number of their players have received booster shots.