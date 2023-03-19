How long will Zlatan Ibrahimovic play on for? 41-year-old AC Milan striker updates on future & retirement talk

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become the oldest goalscorer in the history of Serie A at 41 years of age and has no intention of retiring any time soon.

Swedish forward has struggled with injury

Back to fitness and among the goals

Intends to play on at the highest level

WHAT HAPPENED? The enigmatic Swedish striker has endured an injury-hit 2022-23 campaign, on the back of having helped AC Milan to Serie A title glory last season. He is back to fitness now, with his most recent outing seeing him break another record in what was his first start since January 2022. Ibrahimovic netted a penalty in a 3-1 defeat to Udinese and was asked afterwards how much longer he intends to play on for.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ibrahimovic, who is working on rolling 12-month deals at San Siro and will turn 42 in October, told Sky Sport Italia: “If I am in good shape, I want to continue. Those who retire and felt fit tend to have regrets. I suffered so much in those 14 months, this is my chance to make up for that and get back into the sport. I am happy at Milan, it depends on them and what they want, but I have no problems here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ibrahimovic was almost denied his latest piece of history, after initially seeing his spot-kick saved by Marco Silvestri, but made no mistake after seeing encroachment into the box present him with a second bite of the cherry. He added on hitting the net once again: “I thought the first penalty was good too, it was a fantastic save. When I got the second chance, I thought I will get that ball in the net even if I have to send the goalkeeper in there with it.”

WHAT NEXT? Milan are destined to surrender their domestic crown this season, as they sit fourth in the Italian top-flight table, but they are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League where they are due to line up against domestic rivals and Serie A leaders Napoli.