Horan and Rodman win U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year awards

Lindsey Horan has been voted the 2021 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, while Trinity Rodman took home U.S. Soccer's 2021 Young Female Player of the Year award.

Horan, who won the award for the first time, led the USWNT in minutes in 2021, starting 18 of her 22 games while tallying six goals and five assists.

Rodman, meanwhile, was named the NWSL Rookie of the Year after a breakout campaign in which she helped the Washington Spirit win the league championship.

What was said?

“I’ve worked very hard to get to this point in my career, and while I know there’s so much more work to do and things to accomplish individually and as a team, it’s always very nice to be recognized,” Horan said in a federation release.

“I wish we had won more team awards this year, but that’s professional football, and I know everyone is focused on having a great 2022 and beyond."

Rodman added: "To see my name alongside the list of amazing players who have won this award in the past is unbelievable.

"It’s an honor to receive this award from U.S. Soccer and our amazing fanbase. This year was a journey for me both mentally and physically as I settled into my new life as a professional."

Who else was nominated?

Horan earned 36 percent of the overall votes, and was followed by Carli Lloyd (29%) and Rose Lavelle (19%). Alyssa Naeher and Megan Rapinoe were the other two finalists.

Rodman earned 48% of the vote, with Catarina Macario in second (32%) and Emily Fox in third (13%). Jaelin Howell and Mia Fishel were also nominated.

