The most hollow St Totteringham's Day ever? Arsenal confirm Premier League finish above Tottenham but suffer potentially-fatal title blow against Southampton

- Arsenal will finish above Spurs
- But title hopes suffer another blow
- Man City up next for Gunners
WHAT HAPPENED? St Totteringham's Day has returned for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign after Arsenal's 3-3 draw with Southampton. The point gained at the Emirates means that the Gunners will finish the season ahead of their north London rivals Tottenham. Arsenal are now 22 points ahead of Tottenham, who have seven games of the season left to play in the Premier League.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The return of St Totteringham's Day should be a reason to celebrate for Arsenal fans but there will be little to cheer after the Gunners saw their title hopes take a potentially-fatal blow at the Emirates. Arsenal have now drawn three games in a row to hand the title initiative firmly to Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side are now just five points behind with two games in hand on the Gunners.
WHAT NEXT? The next instalment in this season's title race takes place on Wednesday, when Arsenal head to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City in a crunch fixture.