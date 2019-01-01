Henderson: Champions League glory impossible without Klopp

The Liverpool captain has got his hands on European football's grandest prize and has been quick to salute the impact of his manager on Merseyside

Jordan Henderson claims ’s triumph would have been “impossible” without Jurgen Klopp at the club.

The Reds secured continental glory for a sixth time in the club’s history with a 2-0 victory over domestic rivals Tottenham at Wanda Metropolitano.

Having come unstuck at the same stage 12 months ago, while also suffering and League Cup final heartache in the recent past, Liverpool have had to be patient in their pursuit of silverware.

A barren run is now over and a side that narrowly missed out on the Premier League title in 2018-19 are back at the top of the European game.

Klopp is considered to have been integral to the progress made on Merseyside since his arrival in October 2015, with Henderson quick to hail his influence.

The Reds skipper told BT Sport after getting his hands on a famous trophy: “Without this manager this is impossible.

“You go through tough times in a season, but what he has done since coming in is unbelievable.

“There's such a togetherness, he has created a special dressing room - all the praise goes to the manager.”

While Klopp has silenced those questioning his record in English football, Henderson also has a prize to recognise his value – which can be underestimated at times.

The international is, however, eager to point out that success is down to a collective effort - with goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi helping the Reds to down Spurs.

He added: “I'm so proud to be a part of this football club and to cap it with this is so special to me.

“I just try to give my best every time I play football and to help my team no matter what. I've had tough times but I've kept going - just as this club has.

“It's the best moment of my life, this is what I dreamed of since I was a kid.

“It's not about me, it's not about me being captain or lifting the trophy, it's about this club, these players, this manager. Now we must keep going and kick on.”

Before looking to chase down more honours with Liverpool next term, Henderson has the chance to get his hands on international silverware with the Three Lions at the Nations League finals – with a semi-final date with the set to be taken in on Thursday.