Hasan Salihamidzic was left furious after Bayern Munich's shock defeat against Bayer Leverkusen, as he slammed Die Roten's "lazy" players.

Salihamidzic fuming with Bayern

Outplayed by Bayer Leverkusen

Dropped to second position in Bundesliga

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern went down 1-2 against Bayer Leverkusen despite Joshua Kimmich handing his team an early lead. Sporting director Salihamidzic acknowledged that even though the opponents played on Thursday night in the Europa League, they were the superior side on the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to DAZN, Salihamidzic said: "That wasn't what Bayern Munich means. We missed everything. We let ourselves be overrun by a team that was still playing on Thursday. Bayer was better in every respect.

"I've rarely experienced so little drive, so little mentality, so little duel, so little assertiveness. This team is so good when they have a mentality from the start and go 100 percent. And she's not as good when she's playing like she is today. When she is lazy and thinks that she can do anything with the playful quality. She just can't."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The reigning champions suffered their third loss in the ongoing Bundesliga season and have dropped to the second position on the league table. They are now one point behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? Julian Nagelsmann's side will face Dortmund after the international break on April 1.