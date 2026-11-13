Forever young! Harry Kane inspired by Luka Modric as England record-breaker targets Euro 2028 glory following historic cap

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Harry Kane has officially written his name into the history books as England’s all-time leading appearance maker, surpassing Peter Shilton during a 2-1 Nations League victory over Croatia. The Three Lions captain celebrated the milestone in typical fashion, netting the winning goal from the penalty spot on a night that leaned heavily on nostalgia, admiration for veteran Luka Modric, and future ambitions.

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A historic night at Wembley

Kane surpassed Shilton's record by making his 126th appearance for the England men's national team. The milestone was celebrated in style at Wembley Stadium, where the striker dispatched a decisive penalty to secure a 2-1 victory over Slaven Bilic's Croatia. Before kick-off, the home crowd unveiled a massive tifo in his honour to set the stage for a memorable evening.

Pre-match festivities featured several special presentations to mark the occasion. Shilton personally handed Kane a gold England crest, while the Prince of Wales delivered a framed commemorative shirt. Fellow former Tottenham star Luka Modric presented a gift on behalf of the Croatian federation, before Kane shared his recently acquired Ballon d'Or with the ecstatic Wembley support.

Drawing inspiration from a legend

Reflecting on his achievement, Kane singled out 41-year-old Modric as a key motivator. Seeing the veteran midfielder feature as a second-half substitute reinforced the England captain's desire to extend his own playing days.

"He's an inspiration for a lot of us," 33-year-old Kane said of the AC Milan midfielder. "What an incredible player, but what a great person as well and someone who's looked after himself, a great professional and to be playing at 41 now, still at this level is, credit to all of his hard work and his mentality.

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"That inspires me to push the limits. I think you just keep going to see how far your body takes you and your mentality takes you. Everyone's journey is different for sure. But as long as I can help the national team, as long as I feel like I'm performing at the highest level then, I'll be here for as long as I can. Whether that's until I'm 40 or not, we will have to wait and see, but right now, I'm enjoying every moment."

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Eyes on the ultimate prize

While individual accolades continue to arrive, Kane's primary focus remains on team success. With England set to co-host the European Championship in 2028, the striker is determined to lead his nation to a long-awaited major trophy on home soil.

"I think the crowd would be a bit more crazy if we lift Euro 2028, but that inspires me, no doubt," Kane admitted. "I know if we win a major tournament, which is my ultimate goal and my biggest dream with England, then the celebration, not just in the stadium, but around the whole country will be a special thing to witness. I don't think I need any more motivation to make that happen but it'll be incredible if we can."

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Kane added regarding the pre-match tributes: "It was incredible. Thank you to everyone who organized it here at the FA - the people, the presentation, thank you to the Croatian federation for their gift as well.

"It was just a special moment I suppose. It's been a crazy few weeks, but I guess it was an important moment in the history of our national team. You have enjoy these moments. But as I said before these occasions, you feel much better when you win. Now I can take a breath and enjoy the whole night."

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The road to Euro 2028

Kane's match-winning penalty against Croatia proves his clinical edge remains sharp, providing a vital asset for a squad balancing youthful potential with seasoned experience. His commitment to longevity will be a massive boost for the national side.

As England continue their Nations League campaign, the long-term focus will gradually shift towards building a team capable of securing continental glory. Managing Kane's workload over the coming years will be essential to ensure his world-class output can ultimately drive the Three Lions toward that elusive prize.