Hansi Flick welcomes surprise guest! Former Arsenal defender spotted at Barcelona training to study German tactical master

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Barcelona training saw a familiar face from the Premier League this week as former Arsenal and Valencia defender Shkodran Mustafi arrived at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. The retired centre-back was present to get an up-close look at the high-flying Blaugrana under the guidance of Hansi Flick.

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Learning from a compatriot

Mustafi received a personal invitation from the Barcelona boss to attend the first-team session, according to SPORT. The 34-year-old, who lifted the 2014 World Cup while Flick was involved in the Germany setup, is spending a few days in Catalonia to further his own coaching development.

Marcus Sorg, Flick's assistant, guided the former centre-back around the facilities. The visit allowed Mustafi to closely monitor how the current Blaugrana coaching staff structure and execute their daily routines.

The training ground appearance came just 24 hours after Mustafi took in some European academy action. He was in the stands to watch Barcelona's Juvenil A squad face Aston Villa in the UEFA Youth League.

Transitioning to the dugout

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Mustafi hung up his boots in 2024 and swiftly pivoted to management. He began his new chapter working with the Germany U-17 national side before earning a promotion within the national framework.

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He now serves as the assistant manager for the Germany U-21s, working directly under head coach Antonio Di Salvo. Still in the nascent stages of his touchline career, the former Arsenal man is using his time to study Europe's elite tacticians.

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Observing a manager of Flick's calibre offers invaluable experience for the young coach. According to the report, the trip provided a vital learning opportunity for Mustafi to understand the inner workings of a top-tier technical team.

A popular destination for aspiring coaches

Mustafi is not the first high-profile name to seek out Flick's expertise this year. Back in February, former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic travelled to the Blaugrana headquarters alongside his colleague Sebastian Geppert to pick the brains of the Barcelona coaching staff.

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That educational trip preceded a major career move. Just months later, Terzic was appointed as the new manager of Athletic Club, bringing Geppert with him to the Basque country as his assistant.

Flick's methods are naturally drawing attention following a glittering stint in Spain. Since taking charge in 2024, the German tactician has secured five trophies across two full seasons while implementing a relentless, attacking brand of football.

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Massive test awaits in Madrid

Barcelona return to domestic action on Sunday with a crucial trip to the capital. Flick's side face Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in a fixture that carries significant weight in the La Liga standings.

This top-of-the-table clash will serve as the latest examination of Barcelona's intense tactical setup. Earning a positive result on the road against a direct rival will be vital for Flick as his squad looks to maintain their impressive domestic momentum.