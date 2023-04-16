'The grass really hurts us!' - Barcelona boss Xavi blames 'dry pitch' AND daytime kick-off for dismal draw at Getafe

Barcelona manager Xavi complained about the pitch conditions after his side's scoreless draw with Getafe on Sunday afternoon.

Xavi blamed poor pitch conditions for draw

Barca lead La Liga by 11 points

Held scoreless for three straight games

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blaugrana stumbled to a 0-0 draw against Getafe, only managing three shots on target at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Xavi took aim at the pitch conditions and kick-off time after his side's second straight goalless draw.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It has hurt us, but we already knew it. Yesterday we trained with a dry field in Barcelona because we knew about this situation," the Barcelona coach said to DAZN. "It's very difficult for the players to play in this state. It's bad for the show and even for Getafe, because the ball gets stuck."

Xavi also to the kick-off time as a reason for his side's languid showing, saying: "We are used to playing without sun and used to playing at night. It is another piece of evidence. We also train to play on dry grass."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona currently lead La Liga by 11 points with nine games remaining, and appear to have the league all-but wrapped up. They are, however, winless in their last three contests.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona continue their La Liga campaign next Sunday when they take on Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou. Xavi will hope to have presumptive starters Frenkie de Jong and Pedri back in time for the contest.