'Good for them' - Mourinho accepts Tottenham cannot match Premier League big spenders

The Tottenham boss says he accepted his current job knowing that he wouldn't be able to match budgets like those of Manchester City and Liverpool

Jose Mourinho admits that Tottenham are in a different place financially than Manchester City as Spurs prepare to take on the Premier League title favourites this weekend.

The Portuguese manager says clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool are working with different budgets than Spurs, giving them more opportunities to address weaknesses.

Mourinho's Spurs currently sit eighth in the Premier League, four points out of a Champions League spot.

Article continues below

What did Mourinho have to say?

"Pep [Guardiola] and Jurgen [Klopp] are, of course, two of the best coaches in the world and the Premier League. They are in two clubs that want to win everything, they want to win everything, and to win everything, you need to have top players in every position," he said.

"A team is a puzzle, and that’s what they did and if Pep thought in a certain moment that he needed to spend that money in defenders, he did it, and Jurgen he felt the same with Van Dijk and then when Van Dijk was not enough because he was feeling another fragility, they got Alisson.

"You know, I think that’s a thing that the big clubs with incredible economical possibilities, they do it. Lucky them, good for them."

He added: "When I came to the club, the club was very open and very honest with me. I'm not going now to try to compare my situation with other clubs because the club was very open with me.

"I knew that I was going to come to a different reality. A big club, no doubt about that, not one second, but a club with a different profile in terms of being or not being a candidate to win competition A or B, a club not being able to resolve problems with a cheque.

"The club made the possible efforts in the summer to improve the team and I'm not complaining about anything, I just do my work the best I can and that’s it."

Who have Tottenham signed under Mourinho?

The club completed four major transfers this summer, bringing in the likes of Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg, Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon and Joe Rodon this summer for roughly £64 million.

Additionally, the club completed a deal to bring Gareth Bale back to the club with the Wales star rejoining Spurs on loan from Real Madrid.

However, the Bale deal has yet to truly pan out as the winger has struggled to make an impact upon his return to London.

Mourinho recently fired a jab at Bale, saying an Instagram post by the forward is “totally wrong” and that there was a “contradiction between the post and reality" after the forward posted that he had enjoyed a good training session.

According to Mourinho, though, Bale had asked not to be involved and requested a scan on an injury.