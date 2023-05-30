Goncalo Ramos backed to complete Man Utd transfer as Bruno Fernandes insists Portugal team-mate can become 'one of the best strikers in the world'

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is confident Portugal team-mate Goncalo Ramos could succeed in the Premier League.

Man Utd keen to bring in an attacker

Linked with Goncalo Ramos

Fernandes has backed his compatriot

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag has made it clear he wants to sign a striker this summer for Manchester United, with Ramos one of several players linked with a move to Old Trafford. Fernandes has been full of praise for his compatriot and thinks he has what it takes to succeed at a club like Manchester United.

WHAT THEY SAID: “If he continues to work as he has worked so far, I believe he has the potential to be one of the best strikers in the world. He’s already close to that level, but he still needs to go to a more competitive league and prove it there. I believe he has all the capabilities for that," he told Sportv. "Here the best always work out, whether Gonçalo or someone else. He has all the qualities to play in the Premier League and when I say Premier League I also mean Manchester United. I think he could become a great reference in the coming years, but it’s still not in my hands to be sports director. When I become one, I will make those decisions.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramos caught the eye at World Cup 2022 after coming off the bench to net a hat-trick against Switzerland. The forward has gone on to score 27 times in 47 matches for Benfica and help his side secure the league title. Ramos is likely to be in demand this summer but won't come cheap. The Portugal international is thought to have a release clause worth €120 million (£103.7m/$128.7m) in his current contract.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United play their final game of the season on Saturday. Ten Hag's side take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Wembley, aiming to pick up their second trophy of the season and halt City's treble bid.