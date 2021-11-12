GOAL50 2021 Head to Head: De Bruyne vs Bruno Fernandes

Ronaldo or Messi? Lewandowski or Benzema? Jorginho or Kante?

This year's GOAL50 is all about match-ups, with you, our readers, charged with ranking the best players on the planet.

One of the most fascinating head to heads is an all-Manchester affair: Kevin De Bruyne versus Bruno Fernandes.

They are, without a doubt, two of the best attacking midfielders in the game today – but who has had the better 2021?

De Bruyne's club, Manchester City, obviously fared better last season, and the Belgian was integral to their success.

Indeed, the 30-year-old was named PFA Players' Player of the Year after inspiring Pep Guardiola's side to Premier League glory, with De Bruyne contributing six goals and 12 assists.

He was also involved in a further seven goals as City reached the Champions League final for the first time in club history.

Chelsea, of course, lifted the trophy thanks to a 1-0 victory in Porto, but the outcome could have been very different had De Bruyne not been forced off after just an hour of play with a fractured cheekbone.

The injury saw him miss the start of Euro 2020, but he still left his mark on the tournament, most notably in the group-stage win over Denmark when he came off the bench to set up one goal before then scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory.

De Bruyne’s Belgium actually eliminated Portugal in the last 16, with Bruno bowing out having failed to make a big impact on the Euros.

However, his influence on Manchester United’s 2020-21 campaign cannot be overstated.

From the moment he arrived at Old Trafford in January of last year, the Portuguese has had a transformative effect on the club.

Last season, he scored 18 times as United finished second in the Premier League, with Fernandes winning back-to-back Player of the Month awards along the way, in November and December, to become the first player to pick up four in the same calendar year.

He also bagged five goals during his team’s run to the Europa League final, to finish the 2020-21 campaign with an overall tally of 28.

