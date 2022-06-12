Could Garnacho inherit Man Utd No.7 from Ronaldo? Too soon for Argentine to take iconic shirt, says Brown

With Cristiano Ronaldo having severed ties with Manchester United, there has been talk of Alejandro Garnacho inheriting an iconic No.7 shirt.

Portuguese icon has left Old Trafford

Legendary jersey now up for grabs

Teenage forward has caught the eye

WHAT HAPPENED? Said jersey is now up for grabs at Old Trafford, with Premier League heavyweights having taken the decision to part company with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. That spot in the Red Devils’ ranks has previously been filled by the likes of Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham, with it yet to be determined who will be next to take it on.

WHAT THEY SAID: There has been talk of that responsibility being handed to 18-year-old Argentine Garnacho, but Wes Brown thinks it is too early for the youngster to make such a step up. The former United defender has told Metro: “Maybe not just yet, and I don't mean that in a bad way. He is a great young player, I love his attitude on the pitch, the way he wants it, the way he attacks. With young kids sometimes, it's like, 'give me the ball and I will give it straight back to you'. But he's not into that, he wants to show everyone how good he is. He wants to do well for himself and do well for the team. I think the manager has done well too holding off on him for quite a long time in that first period of the season. I know he has been training with the lads every day and he has probably been a bit frustrated he hasn’t been involved a little bit earlier. But that has helped him, getting that bit of anger out to show that he is good enough to play in this team. Now it is just about managing that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho has become a contender for the No.7 shirt after graduating out of United’s famed academy graduate system to register two goals and a couple of assists through nine senior appearances in the 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR GARNACHO? The South American starlet is held in high regard by the Red Devils, but is still learning his trade at the very highest level – having previously faced questions of his attitude – and has much to prove before he can claim to be following in the footsteps of iconic figures such as Ronaldo.