Frank Lampard's next job? Chelsea legend considered by Lyon for vacant managerial role following Laurent Blanc sacking

French club Lyon are reportedly interested in appointing former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard following the sacking of Laurent Blanc.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lampard is in discussions with French club Lyon regarding the vacant managerial position, according to 90min. This development comes in the wake of Blanc's dismissal from the role.

Lampard, known for his illustrious career as a player at Chelsea and a brief stint as the club's manager, is now a prime candidate to take over the reins at Lyon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lyon sacked Blanc after 11 months at the helm following a poor start to the season. The French side are currently winless after the opening four games and lost 4-1 to rivals PSG recently. The former France manager guided the team to a seventh place finish last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR LYON? The French side is set to face Le Havre next on 17th September in the Ligue 1.