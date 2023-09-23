Current and former Football Focus presenters Alex Scott and Dan Walker have blunt exchange on social media with future of renowned BBC preview show under threat

- Walker presented show for 12 years between 2009 and 2021
- Scott picked up the mantle
- Low viewing figures have BBC considering future
WHAT HAPPENED? Walker expressed his dismay at the fact the football show - which has been on air in one way or another for 49 years - is struggling for viewers, as the Daily Mail reported the BBC is considering revamping the show.
He wrote: "It’s hard to see Football Focus struggling. I loved it growing up and it was an honour to present it and I still miss it. We poured everything into that show each week and worked hard to keep it relevant. I hope it stays part of the TV landscape."
Scott, who became the show's seventh permanent presenter after Walker's departure at the end of 2020-21, took that as a thinly-veiled jab and responded with a GIF with the word 'Interesting' emblazoned across it.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: When looking at the figures, it's of little surprise that the future of the show is under threat. Football Focus has lost a third of its early-season audience since 2021, with its August viewing figures dropping from 849,000 in 2019 - while Walker was still presenting the show - to 564,000 last month.
WHAT NEXT FOR SCOTT: The BBC reportedly still hold Scott in high regard, with the former Arsenal defender set to play a big role at next summer's Olympic Games in Paris.