Ferran Torres' €55m transfer to Barcelona from Manchester City delayed due to bureaucratic problems

Ferran Torres' €55 million (£46m/$62m) transfer to Barcelona from Manchester City has been delayed due to due to bureaucratic problems, GOAL can confirm.

Barca reached an agreement to sign Torres last week, and he underwent a successful medical at the club's training ground on Monday.

Torres is expected to sign a five-year deal at Camp Nou, but the move has not yet been made official.

What's the situation?

Barca organised Torres' unveiling to take place on Tuesday, with a final deal in place that could end up being worth a grand total of €65m (£55m/$74m) including add-ons.

The Liga giants had hoped to announce the 21-year-old's transfer ahead of his presentation, but GOAL understands that they and City have yet to send and receive all necessary corresponding documents.

Barca have denied that the hold up is being caused by Financial Fair Play concerns as they continue to exceed La Liga's wage restrictions, and as it stands, they expect that Torres will still be registered before the end of the day.

Why did Barca target Torres?

Blaugrana boss Xavi is eager to add greater depth to his attacking ranks to boost the team's chances of finishing in La Liga's top four and pick up a trophy in the second half of the season.

With Ousmane Dembele still struggling for fitness and summer signing Memphis Depay failing to live up to expectations, Torres could add much-needed stability to Barca's front line.

The Spain international has previous experience in La Liga from his three-year stint at Valencia, and also proved he can perform at the highest level in both the Premier League and Champions League at City.

