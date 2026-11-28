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Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler has dismissed suggestions that Yankuba Minteh has been impacted by the collapse of a potential high-profile move to Liverpool. The Gambian international was a primary target for the Reds during the summer window, but he remains a core part of the project at the Amex Stadium.

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Commitment despite Anfield interest

The summer transfer window was dominated by speculation surrounding Minteh, with Liverpool identifying the Gambian winger as a key target for their attack. Brighton, however, stood firm and turned down two bids from the Reds, worth £50 million and £60m respectively.

Despite the lure of a move to Anfield, Hurzeler is adamant that the player has moved on from the saga. Addressing the media ahead of Sunday's clash with Newcastle United, the German coach made it clear that the winger's focus is exactly where it needs to be.

'It's gone. That is a few months ago now and I see him fully committed to this club,' Hurzeler told reporters during his media briefing. 'I see that he desperately wants to be successful with Brighton and he also understands that if we are successful as a club he can shine as an individual.'

Recovery and return to action

Minteh's progress under Hurzeler was disrupted by a significant injury setback during pre-season, when he damaged his ankle in a friendly against Roma in August. After undergoing surgery, the winger returned to action in late October and has since made three appearances off the bench.

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The 33-year-old manager believes that Minteh is now reaching the physical levels required to start matches again, though he acknowledged that competition for places is fierce. The Gambian winger joined Brighton from Newcastle United in the summer of 2024 for a reported fee of £30 million and is under contract until the summer of 2029. He has made 76 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists.

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The battle for starting spots

One of the main reasons for Minteh's recent bench role has been the sensational form of Diego Gomez. The Paraguay international has made the right flank his own, providing the creative spark that Hurzeler demands. Gomez was even afforded a rest during the club's dominant 4-0 victory over Romanian side Universitatea Craiova in the UEFA Conference League, highlighting his status as a vital first-team regular.

Hurzeler is relishing the tactical dilemma posed by having two elite options on the wing. 'He's ready to go,' the head coach explained. 'Of course, all the other players who were playing ahead of him are performing well, so it's about him competing, seeing it also as a great opportunity to improve his level, get the best out of him and help the team. That's what I demand of every non-starter at the moment, because this kind of competition will make the team better.'

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Chasing Champions League football

The mood at the Amex is currently one of immense optimism, with Brighton sitting second in the Premier League table, nine points and 11 places ahead of Newcastle United.