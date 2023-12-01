When is the FA Cup third round draw? Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the upcoming FA Cup third round draw.

The FA Cup is the oldest cup competition in football and the 2023-24 edition is heading into the third-round stage.

Premier League giants such as Manchester United and Arsenal will join teams from the Championship and the winners from the second round at this point.

Here, GOAL has everything you need to know about the FA Cup third round draw, including how to watch, the teams involved and more.

When is the FA Cup third round draw?

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 12:55pm GMT / 7:55am ET TV & stream: ITV1, ITVX, ESPN+

The FA Cup third round draw will take place on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

It will be held during the coverage of the game between Eastleigh and Reading, with the draw set to take place around 12:55 pm GMT.

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw - live stream & TV channel

Country TV & stream United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX United States ESPN+

The draw for the FA Cup third round will form part of ITV's live coverage of the round.

In the UK, the game will be broadcast on ITV1 and available to stream live using ITVX.

In the U.S., the draw will be available to stream live on ESPN+.

Which teams are in the FA Cup third round draw?

All 20 Premier League teams and 24 Championship clubs enter the FA Cup at the third round stage. They will join the 20 winners from the second round.

Bournemouth Arsenal Aston Villa Birmingham City Blackburn Rovers Brentford Brighton Bristol City Burnley Cardiff City Chelsea Coventry City Crystal Palace Everton Fulham Huddersfield Town Hull City Ipswich Town Leeds United Leicester City Liverpool Luton Town Manchester City Manchester United Middlesbrough Millwall Newcastle United Norwich City Nottingham Forest Plymouth Argyle Preston North End Queens Park Rangers Rotherham United Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Southampton Stoke City Sunderland Swansea City Tottenham Watford West Brom West Ham Wolves Maidstone United or Barrow Wycombe Wanderers or Morecambe Notts County or Shrewsbury Town Chesterfield or Leyton Orient Aldershot Town or Stockport County Alfreton Town or Walsall Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers Cambridge United or Fleetwood Town Bolton Wanderers or Harrogate Town Wrexham or Yeovil Town Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers Peterborough United or Doncaster Rovers Eastleigh or Reading Gillingham or Charlton Athletic Stevenage or Port Vale Newport County or Barnet Oxford United or Grimsby Town York City or Wigan Athletic Sutton United or Horsham AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate

You can see the results and fixtures of the 2023-24 FA Cup here.

When will the FA Cup third round games be played?

The FA Cup 2023-24 third round fixtures will be played across January 5, 6, 7 and 8. Precise fixture dates will be finalised after the draw.

Useful links