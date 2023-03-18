Erik ten Hag met potential Man Utd owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe during Old Trafford visit ahead of potential takeover

Erik ten Hag paid a courtesy visit to potential Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe during the latter's Old Trafford visit.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United manager revealed that he just met the potential owners out of courtesy when they visited Old Trafford this week and that he and his team remain focused on their upcoming FA Cup quarter-final clash against Fulham on Sunday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the Dutchman said, "I just met them and shook hands but I am focused on the game. We play a big game on Sunday and all our focus is on that. Others in the club are dealing with potential investors. My job is to focus on the game so let's talk about the game Fulham, it is a big tie so let's get ready for that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As the Glazer family continues to explore the prospect of selling Manchester United after almost 20 years of ownership, Ratcliffe - who has a longstanding interest in purchasing the club - visited Old Trafford on Friday to receive a presentation on a potential sale.

Representatives of Sheikh Jassim bin Hasan Al Thani, Ratcliffe's competitor, also visited Old Trafford on Thursday and are reportedly keen on making a second offer to buy the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils will miss the services of talismanic midfielder Casemiro in their FA Cup tie. The Brazilian is serving a domestic four-match suspension starting this Sunday due to the red card he picked up against Southampton last weekend.