'They can score four or five!' – Enzo Maresca issues stern warning ahead of Brighton clash

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Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca warned his players that getting tactical balance right is essential to stopping aggressive Brighton at the Etihad Stadium. Maresca also confirmed winger Antoine Semenyo remains the club's only injury absentee.

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City brace for immediate rematch against high-flying Seagulls

Premier League leaders Manchester City host third-placed Brighton at the Etihad Stadium just three days after their dramatic Carabao Cup encounter. City progressed on penalties following a 2-2 draw, setting up a high-stakes league clash.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler declared his desire for revenge following Wednesday's cup exit.

Maresca expects another severe test against the league's surprise high-flyers.

Maresca warns against Brighton's aggressive attack

Maresca highlighted Brighton's man-to-man pressing and direct attacking style as major danger areas for his defense. "This season they are a bit different in style compared to last year and two years ago when I was in Chelsea," Maresca explained.

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"This season they are much more man to man, a bit more direct in the way they attack but the way they attack is always front foot and aggressive."

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"They can score three, four, five goals against any team. They create many chances. That’s why you need the right balance... It’s going to be a tough game," the Italian warned.

Semenyo remains sole absentee amid squad rotation

Addressing team news, Maresca confirmed that winger Antoine Semenyo remains sidelined with an injury sustained against Ipswich Town. "They are all available. Apart from Antoine Semenyo, the rest are all available," Maresca confirmed.

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"He’s good. He’s in a good mood. He’s in the building making the recovery sessions and the therapy that he needs but it’s too early for now."

Stars including Erling Haaland, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, and Gianluigi Donnarumma return to the squad after being rested in midweek.

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City maintain one-game-at-a-time focus

Despite upcoming trips to RB Leipzig and Nottingham Forest, Maresca refused to look beyond Saturday's match.

"I’m thinking about tomorrow. Just game by game," Maresca asserted.

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City focus entirely on securing victory over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.