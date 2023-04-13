Enzo Fernandez gets crazy Chelsea extension! Blues use contract option to tie midfielder to Stamford Bridge until 2032

Chelsea have reportedly taken advantage of a clause in midfielder Enzo Fernandez's contract to extend his deal until 2032.

  • Midfielder only signed in January
  • Has already extended deal
  • Contract now runs until 2032

WHAT HAPPENED? Fernandez only signed for Chelsea in the January transfer window but has already extended his deal with the Blues, according to reporter Cesar Luis Merlo. The club have activated an option in his existing deal which means he is now contracted to the club until June 2032. The World Cup winner initially signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal at Stamford Bridge after arriving from Benfica in a deal worth £106.8 million ($131m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The January signing looks set for a long stay in west London but has already revealed he joined the club because he "liked the long-term project the club is creating." Manager Frank Lampard thinks Fernandez is already becoming a leader, despite only turning 22 in January, after cementing his place in the starting XI following his big-money move.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are currently searching for a new manager to take over and Fernandez has already given his recommendation. The midfielder has told the club he wants former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo to take over a permanent basis.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Enzo FernandezGettyEnzo Fernandez Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Fernandez and Chelsea are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

