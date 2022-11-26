England set new World Cup record for being dull after 12th 0-0 draw - more than any other nation in history
- Three Lions set unwanted record
- Couldn't break down USMNT
- 12th time they've recorded a 0-0
WHAT HAPPENED? Gareth Southgate's side were toothless for the entirety of the game against USA, quite the opposite of their World Cup opener against Iran where they scored six goals. The result meant it was a new tournament record and some more unwanted publicity for the Three Lions boss and his team.
12 - Tonight was England's 12th goalless draw at the World Cup; the most of any team in the tournament's history. Grind. pic.twitter.com/r3ZcdsWJfg— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Three Lions have now failed to register a win against the USA in any of their three World Cup meetings.
WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Despite the stalemate, England are on course to qualify for the knockout stages. They only need to avoid a heavy defeat against Wales on November 29 to progress in the competition.
