Emerson Royal shown straight red card for disgusting challenge on Martinelli that left Arsenal furious

Emerson Royal Tottenham 2022Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur full-back Emerson Royal was sent off with a straight red card after a horrible challenge on Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian full-back was sent off in the second half of the North London derby after he brought down Martinelli with a horrific challenge near the touchline.

Emerson Royal Tottenham 2022-23Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The red card ended up being the final nail in th coffin as Antonio Contes men failed to muster any attacking threat following the sending off. In fact, just five minutes after the incident Granit Xhaka scored to give Arsenal a 3-1 win over their rivals.