Qatar vs Ecuador
Why was Ecuador's goal vs Qatar ruled out? VAR decision explained
Peter McVitie
11:37 AM EST 11/20/22
- Valencia headed into open goal
- Ecuador capitalised on goalkeeper mistake
- VAR ruled offside in build up to goal
WHAT HAPPENED? A big mistake from Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, who came out to punch the ball clear but missed, gave Ecuador a golden opportunity that ended with Enner Valencia heading into the open goal from a short distance. Ecuador's celebrations were cut short, though, as VAR interfered and it was subsequently ruled out.
WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? The goal was ruled out because of an offside before the assist to Valencia was made by Felix Torres. Replays appeared to show that Ecuador's Michael Estrada was narrowly offside when the ball was initially lofted into the penalty area, with his foot pictured just beyond the last man.
STORY IN TWO PHOTOs:
