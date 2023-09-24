'They will kill you in every direction if you don’t win' - Diogo Dalot admits Man Utd went out with point to prove against Burnley as defender praises 'aggressive' performance

Diogo Dalot has praised Manchester United's "aggressive" performance following his side's 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Red Devils bounced back after three defeats

Fernandes' first-half strike proved decisive

Ten Hag's side face Palace next

WHAT HAPPENED? A first-half volley from captain Bruno Fernandes' proved pivotal for Erik ten Hag's side at Turf Moor, as the Red Devils bounced back from three successive defeats to register a huge three points against the Clarets.

WHAT THEY SAID: Having been made to work for three points in Lancashire, Dalot was especially complimentary regarding the nature of his team's triumph. He told MUTV following the game: "Collectively we were very good. Everybody was speaking with each other, communication, aggressive on the front foot. And I think that brings you confidence when you look to your mate and he's giving everything for you. You want to give everything for him as well. Today we came out to the pitch with that mentality. I think this is the standard that we need to have for the rest of the season.

"They [the media] will kill you in every direction if you don’t win games. And you could see in these last couple of weeks, it was another killing machine against us. But we fought hard."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In what some described as a much-win game for United, manager Ten Hag opted to include a couple of surprises in his starting XI, with defender Jonny Evans and midfielder Hannibal Mejbri both in from the off. Teenager Alejandro Garnacho played no part and watched on as an unused substitute.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD?: The Red Devils now have back-to-back meetings with Crystal Palace over the next seven days, with consecutive meetings at Old Trafford coming in the Carabao Cup and the Premier League on Tuesday and Saturday, respectively.