Decision made! USMNT and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic turns down Lyon offer and wants AC Milan move

Despite tabling a formal bid, Lyon could miss out on signing Christian Pulisic as the player wants a move to AC Milan.

Pulisic wants Milan move

Lyon set to miss out despite making offer

Has a contract with Chelsea until 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? ESPN report that the USMNT star will reportedly turn down an offer from Lyon as he is keen on moving to Italy and joining AC Milan. Pulisic has reportedly already agreed personal terms with the Serie A giants.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Ligue 1 side have submitted a formal offer of £21 million ($27m) to Chelsea which matches the Blues' asking price for the player. But it is understood that Lyon will not be able to match what Milan will offer Pulisic in wages.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pulisic has a contract with Chelsea until 2024 but it is unlikely that he will continue at Stamford Bridge. The 24-year-old had an underwhelming 2022-23 season with the club where he appeared in 30 matches scoring once and providing two assists.

WHAT NEXT? The American international is all set to become the latest Chelsea player after Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Kai Haverts, Edouard Mendy and Mason Mount to depart the club this summer.