Debate: PSG are making a massive mistake selling Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer

After a summer filled with speculation, Paris Saint-Germain have finally had enough of Kylian Mbappe

On Friday evening, the news we have all been expecting was finally confirmed: PSG will be selling Kylian Mbappe this summer, likely to Real Madrid.

The France star has stood firm in his insistence that he won't be signing a new contract at Paris, and the club have opted to cash in to avoid losing him for free this summer. It's a pretty bold move, considering Mbappe is capable of changing games in a split second.

Is it a decision that PSG could live to regret? Yes, Mbappe had indicated that he would not be extending his deal, but who's to say to that his mind couldn't have been changed three, six or even nine months down the line.

With PSG already losing Lionel Messi this summer, his expected departure leaves Luis Enrique desperately short of fire power heading into the new season. This could prove disastrous - particularly in the latter stages of the Champions League.

What do you think? Are PSG right to let Mbappe go and prove that no one player is above the club? Or, should they have relented and squeezed at least one more season out of their poster boy and generational talent?

