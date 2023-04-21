DEBATE: Arsenal's hectic Southampton showing proves they don't have the mentality of Premier League champions

GOAL
|
Mikel Arteta Arsenal hands up 2022-23Getty Images
ArsenalArsenal vs SouthamptonPremier LeagueCOMMUNITYManchester City vs ArsenalManchester City

Arsenal suffered a damaging blow in the Premier League title race on Friday, suffering a shocking 3-3 draw with basement-dwellers Southampton.

Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear.

This was supposed to be the easiest game of Arsenal's Premier League title run-in. Instead, last-placed Southampton will be gutted to have left north London with only a point. Saints lead 3-1 with just two minutes of regular time to play, only for the Gunners to hit back with two goals at the death.

Throughout the contest, Arsenal lacked composure and control, with the pressure of their season-long duel with Manchester City clearly taking its toll. Are they strong enough to recover and get something at the Etihad next week? Or does this prove that the young guns simply do not possess a champions mentality?

Join the debate in the comments below! 👇

Who is Arsenal's most important player?

35014 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is Arsenal's most important player?

  • 39%Bukayo Saka
  • 26%Martin Odegaard
  • 4%William Saliba
  • 4%Oleksandr Zinchenko
  • 27%Thomas Partey
35014 Votes