David Beckham sends supportive message to Harry Maguire after defender's own goal for England against Scotland

David Beckham has sent Harry Maguire a supportive text after the England defender endured a rough week, following his sending-off against Scotland

Beckham sent Maguire a text to back him

Maguire has struggled for form as of late

Qquestions raised over his continued selection for England

WHAT HAPPENED? Beckham, who was involved in his fair share of controversial moments while playing for England, sent a text to Maguire after his own goal against Scotland last week, as reported by The Sun. The gesture went down well with the under-fire defender.

“Becks told Harry to keep his head up," said a source. "He knows what it’s like to be targeted. He got through it and is certain Harry can do the same. Getting a message from someone like Becks meant the world to Harry."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire has come under severe criticism for club and country, with many questioning his place in the England side after being dropped by Manchester United. However, those close to the centre-back have been quick to leapt to his defence. His mother has hit out at the "disgraceful" treatment of her son in a message on social media, while Ten Hag has also said Maguire does not deserve the abuse he's received.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? Maguire continues to be benched by manager Erik ten Hag at club level, but Gareth Southgate has backed him until now. Whether the England boss continues to pick him in the future remains to be seen.