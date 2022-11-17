Curtis Jones set for new Liverpool contract as Reds continue Firmino negotiations

Curtis Jones is set to sign a new long-term contract with Liverpool, who are also continuing negotiations with Roberto Firmino over an extension.

Klopp set to put his faith in Jones

Firmino out of contract end of season

Reds hope Brazilian will stay

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The 21-year-old is on the verge of penning a new deal on improved terms, with Jurgen Klopp ready to put his trust in the home-grown midfielder in the coming years. Jones' current contract expires in 2025, and though he has suffered an injury-hit campaign so far, he is seen as part of Liverpool's future, as Klopp prepares to reshape his midfield.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reds are likely to lose James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita next summer, with all three out of contract. They are keen on signing Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, and have been linked with a host of other midfielders, most recently Chelsea's Mason Mount. Jones is yet to fully establish himself as a regular starter, despite making 81 appearances since his debut in January 2019, but is viewed as a player capable of taking on a greater role in the coming years

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool are also continuing negotiations with Roberto Firmino over a new contract, with the Brazilian's current deal set to expire in June. The Reds, GOAL understands, are ready to offer a two-year extension, with the option of a third, and Firmino is open to the idea of prolonging his seven-year stay at the club.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR JONES & FIRMINO? Both players will initially take a break before joining up with the rest of the Liverpool squad who aren't on World Cup duty in Dubai. The Reds will have friendly matches against Lyon and AC Milan in December, as Klopp looks to build up fitness levels ahead of the Premier League restart.