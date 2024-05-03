This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Joey Ortiz #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers Getty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, including how to watch and team news.

Cubs fans can watch the game through Marquee TV on DirecTV channel 664.

Brewers fans can watch the game through Bally Sports Wisconsin on DirecTV channel 669.

Both channels are available on the DirecTV Stream CHOICE Package.

Monthly from

$98.99

The Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers are set to face off in an electrifying MLB clash on May 03, 2024, at 2:20 pm ET, at Wrigley Field.

The Chicago Cubs are currently in first place in the NL Central standings, with an 18-11 record as of when this was written. The Milwaukee Brewers are in second place, just a game behind, with a 17-11 record at the time of writing.

The Cubs and Brewers both score 5.07 runs per game, which ranks them seventh and sixth in the league, respectively.

But when it comes to hits per game, the Brewers are ahead. They average 8.89 hits per game, which ranks them fourth in the league, while the Cubs only average 8.03 hits per game, which ranks them 18th.

Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The thrilling MLB clash between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers is set to place on May 03, 2024, at 2:20 pm EDT, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, Illinois

DateMay 03, 2024
Time2:20 pm ET / 11:20 am PT
VenueWrigley Field
LocationChicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers live on TV Channels - BSWI/MARQ, and Streaming Platform - DirecTV.

Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers Team News

Chicago Cubs Team News

28-year-old outfielder Cody Bellinger is on the 10-day injured list due to a fractured rib.

Justin Steele and Drew Smyly are both on the 7-day injured list.

Milwaukee Brewers Team News

Pitcher DL Hall, 25, is listed on the 15-day injured list with a knee injury.

Additionally, left fielder Christian Yelich is on the 10-day IL and recently upped his rehab efforts to 120-foot games of catch. Pitcher Wade Miley is currently on the 7-day IL and set to undergo Tommy John Surgery in may.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers in the MLB matchups:

DateResults
March 23 2024Cubs 4-7 Brewers
March 12 2024Cubs 6-5 Brewers
Feb 28 2024Brewers 1-6 Cubs
Oct 02 2023Brewers 4-0 Cubs
Oct 01 2023Brewers 6-10 Cubs
