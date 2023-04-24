Cristiano Ronaldo the cameraman! Al-Nassr captain takes a break from training to photograph players and staff

- Ronaldo turns cameraman at Al-Nassr
- Took photos of colleagues
- Al-Nassr take on Al-Wehda on Monday
WHAT HAPPENED? The Al-Nassr captain was found in a happy mood during a training session of the club. In between training, Ronaldo was seen taking photographs of his colleagues while taking a break.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Nassr have failed to win a game in their last two Saudi Pro League appearances and are currently second in the league, three points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad. Since coming to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has played 13 matches for his new club where he scored 11 goals.
WHAT NEXT FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO? The Portugal captain will be next seen in action on Monday when Al-Nassr take on Al Wehda in the semi-final of the King Cup of Champions.