Al-Nassr have confirmed that manager Rudi Garcia has left the club, just a day after reports emerged of an apparent feud with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Saudi Pro League side confirmed that Garcia had been relieved of his duties on Thursday in a short club statement.

"Al-Nassr can announce that Head Coach Rudi Garcia has left the Club by mutual agreement. The board and everyone at AlNassr would like to thank Rudi and his staff for their dedicated work during the past 8 months," it read.

