News Matches
Portugal

WATCH: Nightmare for Cristiano Ronaldo! Portugal star makes bizarre defensive error to allow South Korea to equalise

Patrick Allen
10:48 AM EST 12/2/22
Ronaldo South Korea Portugal 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo was at fault as he failed to deal with Heung-Min Son's corner, resulting in South Korea's first-half equaliser against Portugal.
  • Son whipped a corner in from the left
  • Ronaldo turned his back at the front post
  • Kim Young-Gwon on hand to poke home.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese talisman lost the flight of the ball at the front post from a Son corner with the ball then dropping to the South Korean centre-back who made no mistake in turning it past Diogo Costa.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While featuring in every minute of Portugal's World Cup campaign, Ronaldo hasn't provided many moments of inspiration. He's only scored once so far, that was the first goal against Ghana in Portugal's opening-game win.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Going into the break level with South Korea, Ronaldo will be wanting to make amends for his error. An unlikely second-place finish would see Portugal take on Brazil in the round of 16, but they'd have to lose against Korea for that scenario to come to fruition.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (United States) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (United States) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (United States)