Coutinho 'way out' of Rodgers' price bracket as Leicester boss casts doubt over reunion with ex-Liverpool star

The Foxes manager once worked with the Brazilian playmaker at Anfield, but doubts a deal could be done to lure him to the King Power from Barcelona

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers admits Philippe Coutinho is “way out of our price bracket” despite speculation suggesting that the former manager could be reunited with a Brazilian playmaker.

Transfer talk is building heading towards the next window, although it is yet to be determined when that will open given that football remains locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodgers can be expected to dip into the market when it does return, with Leicester having taken positive strides forward under his guidance.

With the club back in contention for qualification, it has been suggested that they can start targeting more high-profile additions.

Coutinho would fit into that category, as he edges towards the exits at .

Rodgers previously worked with the 27-year-old at Anfield, but he doubts the Foxes could afford to do a deal for a player also being heavily linked with a return to England at Chelsea.

“I’ve seen lots of speculation around young Phil, I don’t think… Philippe’s a wonderful player, a brilliant talent, but he would be someone who is way out of our price bracket,” Rodgers told the Eamonn and the Gaffers podcast.

The Northern Irishman added on his recruitment plans: “In terms of transfers, it’s something that we’re tentatively looking at.

“The market I feel is going to be very difficult this year, this coming summer.

“It’s one where we have discussions but there’s certainly nothing concrete at this stage.”

While Rodgers’ focus remains locked on his current employers, he has been keeping an eye on Liverpool’s progress in 2019-20.

The Reds were 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League before football shut down and their former boss hopes they will be given the chance to wrap up a long-awaited title triumph.

Rodgers added: “They've clearly been consistently the best team.

“The level that they've been playing at, the quality - they've just been absolutely fantastic.

“So it would be an absolute shame if they don't get the chance to lift the title.

“They've been waiting so, so long - they're deserving of it. But Jurgen [Klopp] will be like everyone, hoping that we can get back playing but obviously in a safe environment.”