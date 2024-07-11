Copa America 2024 Final: Schedule, tickets, flights and more

Here's all you need to know about the final in this year's tournament, including how to buy tickets and how to get there

The 2024 Copa America has reached its climax, as defending champions Argentina look to deliver on back-to-back triumphs in the CONMEBOL showpiece international tournament against Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Lionel Messi and his teammates turned success at Brazil 2021 into the springboard for success at the Qatar 2022 World Cup just over a year later, and now the legendary forward is just one game away from another victory in the competition.

Victory over surprise package Canada in the semi-finals saw the striker nab his first goal of the tournament, as the continued success of younger compatriots such as Julian Alvarez and Lisandro Martinez continues to hint at a changing of the guard for La Albiceleste.

But standing in the way of Lionel Scaloni’s side are Nestor Lorenzo and his squad of nerveless contenders too, who overcame a one-man deficit following Daniel Munoz’s red card to edge hotly tipped Uruguay in the other last four encounter, sending Los Cafeteros to a first final since 2001.

That has them dreaming of another remarkable success, but it will take something special to topple the champions - and for those determined to catch it all unfold, when will it take place? Where will they be held? How can you book flights to the matches, and how can you get tickets?

Allow GOAL to give you all the details on the 2024 Copa America Final between Argentina and Colombia.

When is the Copa America 2024 Final?

The 2024 Copa America will take place on Sunday, July 14. It is the final game of this year’s tournament, and will decide who is crowned the Copa America champion.

One other match, the third-place play-off between Canada and Uruguay, will take place on Saturday, July 13, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Copa America 2024 Final schedule

Date Time (ET) Match Venue Sunday, July 14 8:00 pm Argentina vs Colombia Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Where will the Copa America 2024 Final be held?

The 2024 Copa America Final will be held at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Florida, located in the north-central area of Miami-Dade County.

Hard Rock Stadium, which has a capacity of 64,767 following its most recent series of renovations, is the home of the Miami Dolphins in the National Football League, and is closely associated with the Super Bowl, having hosted it on six occasions. Only the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, has hosted the event more.

The venue will be one of the flagship stadiums for the United 2026 World Cup, when it is set to host four group stage matches, a round-of-32 game, a quarter-final and the third-place play-off.

Flights to Copa America 2024 Final

How to get Copa America 2024 Final tickets

Fans can purchase tickets for the 2024 Copa America Final through two ways. They can be bought directly through the primary ticket retailer for the tournament, Ticketmaster, who offer standard seats, internal resales and hospitality options.

Alternatively, fans can purchase seats through the secondary market on StubHub, the leading provider for resale tickets across North America. Ensure you have read the terms and conditions of any purchase before you make it, to ensure you know and understand your customer protections and consumer rights.

Tickets are available now for the Final. Prices will vary depending on both the availability and location of seats for the fixture.

FAQs

Who is hosting the Copa America in 2024?

The 2024 Copa America is hosted by the United States, who welcome the tournament to their shores for the second time, having previously done so in 2016.

They are the only team to host the Copa America from outside South America, and competed for the fifth time, having previously first entered as an invitee in 1993.

Who is the favorite to win the Copa America 2024 ?

As incumbent champions and current World Cup holders, Argentina remain the favorites to win the 2024 Copa America. Despite having needed penalties to pass Ecuador in the quarter-finals, Lionel Messi and company were confident against Canada.

Despite stunning Uruguay with ten men, Colombia are rank outsiders heading into this clash, but they are likely to wear their tag as underdogs with pride in the hope they can deliver an impressive upset.