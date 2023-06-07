What next for Christian Pulisic? Newcastle no longer interested in signing USMNT star with Bundesliga return also ruled out

Wantaway Chelsea star Christian Pulisic doesn't appear to have too many options this summer, as he looks to kickstart his career.

Pulisic wants a fresh start

Options limited for USMNT talisman

Chelsea asking for £20m

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been widely reported that Pulisic is keen to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after a frustrating few years in London. The winger is a talisman for the United States men's national team but, according to reports, he might find it tricky to find a move in the coming months.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Athletic claim that Newcastle enquired about a loan for Pulisic a year ago but are no longer interested, while the Bundesliga is not seen as a viable destination for the 24-year-old because he has already played for Borussia Dortmund, while former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is in charge at Bayern Munich.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It's also claimed that interest from elsewhere is limited, too, with clubs possibly put off by Chelsea's asking price, even though many believe Pulisic could be available for just £20 million ($25m). It appears that a move to Serie A is the most likely eventuality this summer, with Milan, Napoli and Juventus all possible suitors.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? Only time will tell when it comes to where Pulisic will end up, but he looks unlikely to be a Chelsea player when they get their Premier League campaign underway in August.