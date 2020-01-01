Chilwell expecting to ‘win a lot of silverware’ at Chelsea as £50m left-back embraces ‘new challenge’

The England international severed ties with Leicester over the summer and believes he has made the right decision in heading to Stamford Bridge

Ben Chilwell is expecting to “win a lot of silverware” at , with the 23-year-old left-back convinced that he made the right decision in taking on a “new challenge” with the Blues.

The highly-rated defender is a product of the academy system at Leicester and spent 11 years on the books at the King Power Stadium after linking up with the Foxes in 2009.

A senior breakthrough was made with club and country while in the East Midlands, with 123 appearances seen across all competitions.

Ambition was, however, to see Chilwell leave an exit door open as interest in his services began to build.

Chelsea were the ones to put a £50 million ($66m) deal in place and have seen a proven Premier League performer settle quickly in new surroundings.

Chilwell believes he is in the best place for his future development, with there every reason to believe that big-spending at Stamford Bridge will deliver tangible reward.

“I feel like I needed a new challenge in my career,” Chilwell told Chelsea’s official website on the reasons for his move to west London.

“Chelsea are one of the biggest teams in Europe, and with the players that were brought in, I was eager at 23 years old to come and try help this team win trophies.

“Talking to a lot of the other boys that have come in, they are saying the same. If you look at the way we’ve been playing the last month, if we keep working hard, then over the next year, two, three, four, five years, we can win a lot of silverware.”

Chilwell arrived at Chelsea nursing a knock, but he has flourished since returning to full fitness and earning a regular spot on the left of the Blues’ back four.

“Since I’ve come in I have felt pretty comfortable,” added a man who has already recorded two goals through 10 appearances.

“That’s down to the manager, the coaching staff and the players. Everyone has made me feel very welcome. Also, the style of football we play suits me perfectly.

“The manager and the coaching staff are always telling me to get in at the back post and get up there and score more goals and get more assists. I can’t be happy just to put crosses in, but want to score and get more assists. I have tried to add that to my game this season.

“Defensively, playing alongside the likes of Thiago Silva, [Kurt] Zouma, Reece [James], Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta], Edou [Mendy] behind, everyone that’s been there has been brilliant.

“When you’re playing with people around you who you are confident in, it gives you more confidence in the way you play. I feel like I have found it comfortable because of how everyone has been with me.”

In-form Chelsea will return to action after the international break with a trip to Newcastle on November 21.