Chelsea flop Werner returns to RB Leipzig in €30m transfer deal

The German has decided to head back to his homeland after a frustrating time at Stamford Bridge

Timo Werner has re-joined RB Leipzig from Chelsea on a permanent deal. The striker joined the Blues in 2020 after they activated his £45 million ($54m) release clause but he failed to live up to expectations in west London.

Werner managed to score just 23 times in 89 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea, but will hope to rediscover his best form at Red Bull Arena.

Werner, who with 95 goals in 159 games for Leipzig is the club's record scorer, makes the move with a view to earning a place in Hansi Flick's Germany squad for the 2022 World Cup.

How much will RB Leipzig pay for Werner?

RB Leipzig will pay Chelsea a reported transfer fee of €30m (£25m/$31m) including bonuses as the Blues have accepted a loss on their initial investment.

What contract terms has Werner signed at Leipzig?

Werner has signed a four-year contract at Leipzig which will keep him with the DFB-Pokal holders until 2026.

What shirt number will Werner wear at Leipzig?

Werner, who will wear No.11 for Leipzig, told the club's website: "I’m very happy to be able to play for RB Leipzig again. I had a great time here between 2016 and 2020, when we performed brilliantly as newcomers in the league.

"It was a dignified departure for me to leave the club as record goal scorer, but that’s in the past now and I’m looking ahead, because both I and the club have developed in the past two years.

I had two great years at Chelsea that I’m really grateful for and were crowned with the Champions League trophy. The experience to play abroad in a new league really helped me and my career.

"Now I’m looking forward to the new season with RB Leipzig and above all to meeting the Leipzig fans again, who mean a great deal to me. We want to achieve a lot and of course, I want to become the first Leipzig player to reach the 100-goal mark."

What has been said about Werner's return to Leipzig?

Chelsea said via the club website: "The forward is heading back to the club where he enjoyed four successful years before moving to west London, departing Stamford Bridge for his homeland as a European and world champion.

"The Champions League triumph in Porto represents the highlight of his time with the Blues and he played his part in our success during his first season in England. Nobody matched his tallies of 12 goals or 15 assists in all competitions, while only Mason Mount made more appearances for Chelsea in 2020-21.

"He could not continue that high-scoring form over the winter after a switch to the wing, although matters did pick up again later in the season following the arrival of fellow German Thomas Tuchel as head coach, making some crucial contributions in the closing stages of the campaign, even if he did not return to those prolific early heights.

"All at Chelsea thank Timo for his contribution to our success over the past two years and wish him well for his future career."

While Werner struggled to hit the scoring heights hoped of him at Chelsea, he leaves the club on good terms and penned an open letter thanking the fans upon his departure.

Will Chelsea sign more players in the summer window?

Chelsea have had a busy summer as they have already completed five signings, with more than £100m ($121m) spent on Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella.

Gabriel Slonina and Carney Chukwuemeka have also been signed, but the Blues may not be done in the transfer market just yet.

With Werner joining Leipzig, Thomas Tuchel is now reportedly interested in signing Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a potential new striker.

Chelsea only have Armando Broja left to call upon as a natural No.9, with Romelu Lukaku having also departed on loan to Inter, and Aubameyang is said to be open to the move after seeing Barca complete the capture of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Blues are also being strongly linked with Blaugrana midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but it has been reported that Manchester United are leading the race for his signature.