Chelsea retain WSL title after dramatic final day win over Man Utd

Chelsea have retained their WSL title following a thrilling final day victory over Manchester United which has confirmed their standing as the most dominant outfit in England.

The Blues have now claimed the Women’s Super League crown in three successive campaigns, and four of the last five seasons.

Emma Hayes’ side appeared to be making hard work of things as 2021-22 came to a close, with Arsenal waiting to pounce on any untimely stumbles, but they got the job done in a 4-2 victory over United.

How did Chelsea seal the WSL title?

The Blues knew that victory over the Red Devils would be enough to see them over the line in first place, regardless of how Arsenal got on away at West Ham.

The Gunners did their best to make things interesting, with a 2-0 victory carrying them close, but Chelsea were never going to give up their crown without a fight.

They were made to work for the right to claim another major trophy, with Martha Thomas firing United in front after 13 minutes at Kingsmeadow.

Erin Cuthbert restored parity five minutes later, but the Red Devils restored their lead in the 25th minute through Ella Toone.

Chelsea needed a hero to step forward, with Sam Kerr once again prepared to answer those SOS calls.

The Australian forward netted a spectacular brace – with her second effort looped over the United goalkeeper from 25 yards out – to give the Blues much-needed breathing space.

A Guro Reiten goal six minutes into the second half was sandwiched between Kerr’s deadly double, with wild scenes of celebration sparked at the final whistle.

What have Chelsea's title winners had to say?

Kerr told Sky Sports on her decisive contribution, with 20 goals recorded over the course of a remarkable season: "In the first half I thought we were a bit nervous. I definitely felt nervous.

"In the second half it was just about playing how we play. That's why we're champions - when we play like that no-one can stop us."

She added on her stunning double against United: "I don't score too many lefties. I just saw it coming and hit it and it went in. I don't care who scores today, we're champions so that's all that matters. I visualise scoring crazy goals (like the second) all the time and I just thought I'd have a pop.

"This is honestly one of the best games I've played at Kingsmeadow. It's packed and we love it."

