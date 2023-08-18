'I'm very happy' - Chelsea boss Emma Hayes responds to links with USWNT job after Vlatko Andonovski's resignation

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has insisted that she is "very happy" at the club amid links to the U.S. women's national team job.

Hayes linked to USWNT head coach role

Andonovski resigned on Thursday after World Cup failure

But Chelsea boss is happy where she is

WHAT HAPPENED? The USWNT suffered its earliest exit in Women's World Cup history this month, crashing out in the last 16 after a penalty shootout defeat to Sweden. As a result, head coach Vlatko Andonovski resigned from his post on Thursday, with assistant Trila Kilgore taking interim charge as U.S. Soccer looks for a permanent replacement. Hayes, who has won 15 trophies as Chelsea boss, is one of the names who has been linked with the job.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters at the FIFA Women's Football Convention in Sydney on Friday, Hayes was asked if she would be interested in the role. "I’m very happy at Chelsea," she said. "I’ve made that clear. I’ve been there for 11 years, it’s my home. I think the U.S. has wonderful players and perhaps the tournament didn’t go the way they wanted but my focus is on getting home and preparing the team for the start of the season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England head coach Sarina Wiegman is another name that has been linked with the USWNT job. Mark Bullingham, CEO of the Football Association, emphasised on Thursday how much the federation would like to keep hold of the woman that has led the Lionesses to a first ever Women's World Cup final. Laura Harvey, Tony Gustavsson and Casey Stoney are others who have been mentioned when speculating over who will succeed Andonovski.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT returns to action in September when it takes on South Africa in a pair of friendlies. U.S. Soccer will certainly hope to have a new head coach in place by then.