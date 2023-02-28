Chelsea dealt Thiago Silva injury blow ahead of defining week of Graham Potter's tenure

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is reportedly set to miss two crucial upcoming matches against Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund due to a knee injury.

Silva out for a week

Suffered knee injury against Spurs

Chelsea face Leeds and Dortmund

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian defender was forced off during Chelsea's 2-0 loss at the hands of Tottenham on Sunday. He will undergo scans on his left knee and is likely to be sidelined for at least a week, according to The Times.

The news comes as a huge blow for the Blues, who are due to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday before welcoming Borussia Dortmund to Stamford Bridge for a crucial Champions League round of 16 second-leg tie. They are currently trailing the German giants 1-0 on aggregate.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva stood up as Chelsea captain against Tottenham after club skipper Cesar Azpilicueta went off with a nasty head injury against Southampton last week. Unfortunately, he could only stay on the pitch for 19 minutes before being substituted for Wesley Fofana.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea have failed to win in their last six matches in all competitions, and head coach Graham Potter is seeing his position questioned after an extravagant January transfer window that saw him bring in the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Benoit Badiashile.

WHAT NEXT FOR GRAHAM POTTER? While Potter has received backing from Todd Boehly and the board despite a series of poor results, the next couple of encounters could prove to be a defining period for the manager, and Silva's absence won't help his cause.