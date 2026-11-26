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Vincent Kompany has refused to panic after Bayern Munich slumped to their first defeat of the season against Lille on Wednesday night. The Belgian manager remained in a bullish mood despite seeing his side surrender a lead in France to leave their European campaign in a precarious position.

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First-half control unravels in France

The Bundesliga champions appeared firmly on course for victory on Matchday 5 when Dayot Upamecano fired them ahead before the interval. However, the Ligue 1 outfit turned the contest around after the break as an Ayase Ueda strike and an Aleksandar Pavlovic own goal sealed a narrow win for the hosts.

Kompany and Laimer rue second-half drop-off

Speaking to DAZN after the final whistle, Kompany acknowledged Bayern's sharp decline after the interval while refusing to overreact.

“I don’t want to sugarcoat anything, but the Champions League isn’t decided here today,” the Bayern boss said. “The first half was exactly how we imagined - overall, it was very good. We just didn’t get into our rhythm anymore in the second half. That’s part of football, you always have to play your game until the last minute.”

Konrad Laimer echoed his manager's frustration over their fading intensity and warned that European opponents punish any dip in standards.

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“We were aggressive and had good energy, which we lost a bit in the second half,” the defender added. “If you don’t reach your highest possible level in the Champions League, you’ll come away with nothing. Now it’s about recovering quickly because we’re back in action on Saturday.”

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Top-eight hopes remain alive despite setback

The defeat leaves Bayern sitting 15th in the league phase table, though they remain just two points off the top eight. Having lost 6-5 on aggregate to eventual winners PSG in last season's semi-finals, the German giants still have room to recover.

Kompany defended his squad's effort and urged unity following their maiden loss of the campaign.

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“I can’t blame our energy,” the Belgian continued. “We now have to fight for our own luck, stick together, battle, and enjoy this fight a bit.”

Immediate domestic test awaits in Hamburg

Attention quickly turns back to the Bundesliga on Saturday, when Bayern visit Hamburg knowing victory will return them to the summit. Current leaders Borussia Dortmund sit two points clear and host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

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Beyond that, Bayern's European campaign hinges on three remaining league phase fixtures: home ties against Slavia Prague and Real Betis, plus a trip to Manchester United.